As the province opens up, another event that’s back is the annual Treaty Days hosted by Cold Lake First Nation.

The celebration which usually runs over three days will be crammed into one day on Saturday at the English Bay Treaty grounds next to Sandy Beach in Cold Lake.

Communications Coordinator Daniel McLaughlin with CLFN says come prepared for a grand event starting at 10 a.m.

“[We will have] the bulk of all the events that would normally take place. We have got canoe racing, we have got tug-of-war, we have got cultural games. All those events are still taking place. Usually those events are spread out over a three day period, but we believe we can have it in a day without missing anything.”

McLaughlin expects Saturday to be hot and they will have lots of water. He also dishes on Saturday’s supper ahead of the fireworks display.

“We have a big traditional feast being prepared for the evening. Our fireworks display, I’m really proud of this as I believe we have the largest fireworks display in the Lakeland area if not the largest fireworks display that we might have ever hosted. We are really excited about that. It’s all synchronized to music.”

McLaughlin says they will still be practising social distancing and people can wear masks if they choose.

