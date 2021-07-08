The Municipal District of Bonnyville has proclaimed July 18-24, National Drowning Prevention Week.

Reeve Greg Sawchuk in making the declaration points to advice from the Lifesaving Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.

They recommend that people supervise children in and around water, avoid behaviours that may result in being under the influence while participating in aquatic activities, and wear a lifejacket when boating.

According to the Lifesaving Society, in Alberta for 2020, 73 per cent of drowning victims were male and 27 per cent female. Thirty-two per cent of deaths was at the river, 24 per cent at lakes and 21 per cent in a bath tub.

Several other Alberta communities have also proclaimed National Drowning Prevention Week this year including, the Village of Glendon and the City of Grande Prairie.

Written by Gerry Lampow/MyLloydminsterNow