Healthy Waters Lac La Biche is benefitting from a $7500 grant from the Alberta Ecotrust Foundation which is allowing them to host several environmental events this Summer.

Plamondon Festival Centre is playing host to one such event Wednesday July 7, from 6 p.m. as the Open House and Speaker Series presented by Healthy Waters Lac La Biche and Alberta Ecotrust Foundation rolls into town.

Vice President Mike Schulz with the non-profit Healthy Waters Lac La Biche says their group has been putting up signs relating to watershed education in the Lac La Biche area.

“Healthy Waters was the main organization that got those signs put up. You’ll see them at most of the boat launches in Lac La Biche, for example. Signs about Riparian areas and the value of our lake as an important bird area and things like that.”

Schulz says their events target lakeshore property and land owners as well as the agriculture community. Guest speaking will be Dr. Dörte Köster, a Surface Water Quality Specialist in aquatic sciences, based at Associated Environmental Consultants in Edmonton.

“She’s got lots of experience both on the academic side and on the practical side, as well as on the government side. So we are very lucky to have her giving a talk.”

Dr. Köster has led technical studies at Pigeon Lake to investigate nutrient sources and the development of algae blooms. She has studied numerous other lakes and ponds in Alberta and across Canada. She also advises on surface water quality assessments and lends support to municipal, provincial and federal government agencies.

Wednesday’s presentation will also be livestreamed via ZOOM from a link on the Healthy Waters Lac La Biche facebook page.

Written by Gerry Lampow/MyLloydminsterNow.