The town of Bonnyville will be approaching select residents to do lead water testing. [Pixabay]

Bonnyville residents will see town staff out and about this summer, doing routine water testing for lead.

The program is part of an Alberta Parks and Health Canada joint nationwide initiative. During these tests, workers with the town may approach select residents and ask if they’d like to voluntarily have their water tested.

While there are no measurable amounts of lead in town water, where it might be found is in the tap water of homes that have lead service pipes or lead fixtures.

The town does not this is rare though, as homes with lead service pipes were largely built in the Second World War era, and when the war ended, copper came largely back into use on homes. They note it’s rare to find a home built after 1950 that has these lead service lines.

Anyone who chooses to participate will sign an Alberta Parks and Environment release to allow testing at their home or business. This address only sheet will be kept by both that department and the Town Of Bonnyville.

Results will be released within 14 days of them being received by the laboratory testing the samples. Individual results for a home or business will only be released to that property’s owners.

People can find more background to the program via the Town of Bonnyville’s website.

Written by Dan Soul/MyLloydminsterNow