Phase One of the Surface and Utility Revitalization Project begins Tuesday in Lac La Biche.

Elite Site Services and its subcontractors will be starting utility and roadway work, between 103 and 105 Street.

Overall the work on 101 Avenue includes surface and utility replacements from 100 Street through to 105 Street. It’s a multi-year project with the first phase rolling out this summer.

The future phases are still being mapped out. The review and approval process is ongoing with Lac La Biche County Council and Administration.

Phase One includes the design, tender, and construction of Richard Devonian Park, utility replacement both water and sanitary mains from the west boundary of the 103 Street intersection to 105 Street. this will include a connection to the 104 Street water main, replacement of the concrete curbs and sidewalks and an asphalt overlay from 103 Street to 105 Street.

Installation of the new utility lines will be completed using a combination of trenching and directional drilling.

Phase One work is scheduled to run from Tuesday July 6 to September 7, 2021. Hours of work will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and statutory holidays.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained for the majority of the project, with intermittent use of flaggers to direct alternating traffic. Curbside collection will not be affected. Temporary water services will be provided to affected residents and businesses. Residents are asked not to tamper with temporary water line, valves, or fittings.

Several short-term water service interruptions will be required and updates will be provided in advance.

Officials are asking residents to adhere to all construction signage, fencing, and barricades. They are asking for residents to be patient as construction rolls out.

Further information and questions can be addressed with Lac La Biche County by calling the Utilities Manager at 780-623-6812.

Written by Gerry Lampow/MyLloydminsterNow.