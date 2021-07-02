The Lac La Biche RCMP says a man has been charged in an ongoing arson investigation.

On June 28th, emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in the 100 Avenue and 101 Street. The home was fully engulfed in fire, but no one was inside the residence and no one was hurt. Upon investigation, police determined the fire had been deliberately set.

As a result of this investigation, 38-year old Jarred Lee Tyler Atkinson has been charged with alleged break and enter to commit arson, along with an arson charge.

Following a judicial hearing, Atkinson was released before a court appearance on August 5, 2021.

Written by Dan Soul/MyLloydminsterNow