The Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority has issued a fire restriction for the area.

As of Tuesday, the restriction is in effect for the MD of Bonnyville outside of cities and towns, Summer Village of Bonnyville Beach, Summer Village of Pelican Narrows and Village of Glendon.

The following is now prohibited:

All fire permits are suspended;

Wood campfires on public lands; and

Burn barrels.

Wood burning campfires in fire rings or other permanent devices are still allowed, including within designated campgrounds on public land.

More information on the restriction is on the MD of Bonnyville webpage.