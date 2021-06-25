Get ready, it’s going to get hot.

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning as a wave makes its way into the Lakeland. The weather forecast currently shows that by Canada Day next week, temps may soar to 36 degrees Celcius.

“A prolonged, dangerous, and potentially historic heat wave will begin today in Alberta and will last through next week. Afternoon high temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius on Friday will climb to the mid 30’s by Sunday, and could approach 40 degrees Celsius early next week.”

Overnight lows are expected to hover around 15 to 20 degrees Celcius.

Environment Canada says people can help beat the heat and potential health hazards by:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

The symptoms of heatstroke include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.