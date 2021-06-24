Mounties in Cold Lake have charged two people after they say they found around $140,000 worth of drugs in their possession.

The RCMP says early last Sunday they stopped a vehicle after a brief moment where the driver didn’t pull over. It was during a search of the car where officers say they found what they’re calling a significant amount of cocaine and methamphetamine.

32-year-old Derek Drake of Cold Lake and 18-year-old Katie Fiddler of Frog Lake now face charges including trafficking in a controlled substance.