The Alberta RCMP welcomed the Confederation of Treaty Six First Nations Grand Chief as they unveiled a special plaque on Monday.

A plaque was placed and an official Treaty 6 Land Acknowledgment ceremony was held at K Division headquarters in Edmonton. Grand Chief Vernon Watchmaker of Kehewin was on hand along with RCMP K Divison Commander Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki and other dignitaries.

“June 21st is the 25th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day. It is a time to celebrate the beautiful traditions, languages, knowledge, peoples, and resiliency of the First Nations, Metis, and Inuit People of Canada. It is also a time to thank the many incredible Indigenous employees that are part of the Alberta RCMP,” said the RCMP in a release.

After the unveiling, a Smudging of the Plaque and the Indigenous Flags followed by a flag song by Alexander drummers took place.

National Indigenous Peoples Day officially started in 1996 after being proclaimed by then Governor General of Canada Roméo LeBlanc.