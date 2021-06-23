The Métis Nation of Alberta is taking the provincial government to court.

The group says the UCP government has neglected its duty to consult with them. They also say the Kenney government has thrown out a consultation policy that was in place already.

“Now, we are left with no choice but to turn to the courts and hold Alberta to its constitutional obligations.” said the MNA in a release on their website.

“This case is another chapter in our struggle for recognition and reconciliation, in a province whose boundaries now sit on our ancient home. It is a case about the application of the Crown’s “duty to negotiate when Aboriginal rights are engaged,” which is different from the Crown’s more well-known duty to consult.”

In 2017, the NDP government signed an agreement dedicated to the development of a Métis Consultation Policy. By August of 2019, the nation says the UCP government had cancelled negotiations.

“On September 5, 2019, without any advance notice or opportunity to be heard, Minister Wilson wrote to President Poitras confirming his “decision” and “reasons” in just eleven words: “Alberta will not be moving forward with the draft consultation policy.” says the MNA

“This case is not about whether Alberta had to implement an MCP. It is not about the Crown’s duty to consult or Alberta’s current approach to that duty. It is about what Minister Wilson was required to do by law in August 2019”