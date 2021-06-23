Mounties have laid charges of second-degree murder after a woman was stabbed in Cold Lake.

The RCMP says on Monday afternoon they were called to a home in Cold Lake North where they found 58-year-old Guylaine Simone Poulin, who had suffered serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene. The next day, Guillaume Nelson Gilbert of Cold Lake was charged in relation to the murder of the woman.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Gilbert was remanded into custody and is scheduled to make an appearance in Cold Lake Provincial Court on July 14th.

Mounties say they believe the incident is isolated and there are no concerns for the safety of the public.