The province says seven doctors will be coming to St. Paul.

On Monday the provincial government announced that some of the doctors, three of which have obstetrics training, are expected to start working as early as this August.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to MLA Hanson, Mayor Miller, the Lakeland Health Advisory Council and the Health Professions Attraction and Retention Committee for St. Paul, and the countless number of others who worked hard with AHS to recruit new physicians to St. Paul.” – Tyler Shandro, Alberta Minister of Health

All seven physicians will have to complete competency assessments by the College of Physicians of Alberta before they begin work.

“We look forward to welcoming these new physicians to St. Paul,” said MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul Dave Hanson. “Having family physicians with this level of skill is important to residents in the community. I would like to thank Mayor (Maureen) Miller for her hard work and commitment to help bring new physicians to our area.”

St. Paul currently has one posting still available as they look for a family physician with anesthesia training, says the province.