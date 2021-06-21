One man is dead and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an RCMP officer-involved shooting incident near Ardmore Sunday evening.

Mounties from Cold Lake are saying at around 6:50 PM they were called to a “dispute” to the area. When officers arrived they say they began searching for a male suspect with an RCMP police dog.

Not a lot of details are known but mounties say a short time later they were involved in a confrontation with the man they were looking for. That was when a police officer fired a weapon at the suspect.

The RCMP says the man suffered life-threatening injuries and despite being helped by officers on scene, he later died.

Mounties say the police dog was also injured and take to a vet for treatment. Nobody else was hurt during the incident.

The RCMP syas ASIRT was notified of the incident.

“… we immediately notified the Director of Law Enforcement and initiated our internal review process. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actions of the police during this investigation.”