A Bonnyville UFC Fighter will have another bout coming in just a few weeks’ time.

Tanner Boser has announced he’ll be back in the octagon on June 26th at UFC Vegas 30 against Ovince Saint Preux. Boser is stepping into the fight on just 21 days rest as a replacement for Maxim Grishim, who pulled out of the bout.

Boser is coming off of a loss via a controversial decision on June 5th against Ilir Latifi, despite landing more strikes against the heavyweight.

Saint Pruex has not fought since December of last year, where he suffered a knockout loss.