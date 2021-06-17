Written by Gerry Lampow, MyLloydminsterNow.com

Emergency crews had to be called out around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the scene of a serious head-on motor vehicle collision on Highway 897 on Unipouheos First Nation, southeast of Bonnyville.

Elk Point RCMP say they got a 911 call of a disturbance and possible explosion. Officers say when they arrived at the location they found that a collision between two vehicles had resulted in one of the vehicles igniting in flames.

The 29-year-old female driver and lone occupant from St. Albert and the 39-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle from Moosomin First Nation, were both pronounced deceased at the scene. The names of the deceased will not be released.

Elk Point RCMP and RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, are investigating the cause of this fatality.