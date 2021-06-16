The Cold Lake Chamber of Commerce says Feast at the Beach will return in 2022.

The group says they’ve made the decision not to host the event this year, citing too short a timeline to properly plan for a summer get-together.

“With less than 3 months to plan, secure sponsorship and volunteers for the event, it would have proved extremely challenging if not near impossible given this short planning timeframe,” says the chamber in a press release.

Instead, the chamber says they’ll focus on bringing the event back for next year.

“With many great memories of the first 2019 event, we did not want to hastily put together an event that comes short of what people come to expect and the good times they had. We will continue to plan the entertainment and food vendors for the event to make it even better in 2022”, mentioned Executive Director Sherri Buckle

The first Feast at the Beach saw nearly 10,000 people enjoy a two-day festival of entertainment and food trucks at Kinosoo Beach.

The Chamber says the dates for next year’s festival are September 3rd and 4th.