The Glendon Agricultural Society has launched a new 50/50 raffle to help raise some cash for repairs.

The group says the cancellation of last year’s Glendon Derby and other cancellations and closures means they’re running a thin budget for some work that needs to be done at the Glendon Arena and RCMP Hall.

“One such repair is the replacement of the hot water heater and storage tank for the Zamboni floods. This is a cost that we would typically cover with funds raised at our Annual Demolition Derby, but instead, we are trying a virtual 50-50 Raffle.” says the society on the raffle’s page.

The winner of the 50/50 will receive either a guaranteed $2000 or half of the ticket sales up to $5000, whichever ends up being greater.

Tickets are on sale now. Sales close on June 28th, and a winner will be announced by June 30th.