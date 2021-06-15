The Lakeland Humane Society says it will be moving into a bigger space in the coming months.

The group says it has bought the former Tarramara Kennels property on Highway 55 just west of the city. The purchase comes after what the society says was many years of fundraising to expand.

” When this opportunity to purchase an existing property with animal amenities on-site was presented to the Lakeland Humane Society, our board of directors had to seriously consider if it would be a more feasible solution for the future of the LHS.,” says the Society in a press release.

The LHS says the new purchase will allow them to expand programs and services while helping a larger number of animals from the Lakeland area.

A date for when the transition to the new property will take place wasn’t given, but the LHS says they officially take over the Tarramara Kennels at the end of June.

“..there will be a transition period as we work out the new operations of the facility. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through this new and exciting chapter for the Lakeland Humane Society. “