Bonnyville mounties are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old. The RCMP says Emma Fox was reported missing from the Bonnyville area on June 13th, at around 1 p.m., by concerned family.

Mounties say they have been unable to locate Emma; however, efforts continue.

Emma Fox (15) is described as:

5’7” tall

110 lbs

Brown hair (may have been dyed purple recently)

Brown eyes

Caucasian

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200, or Crime Stoppers.