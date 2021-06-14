Bonnyville mounties are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old. The RCMP says Emma Fox was reported missing from the Bonnyville area on June 13th, at around 1 p.m., by concerned family.
Mounties say they have been unable to locate Emma; however, efforts continue.
Emma Fox (15) is described as:
- 5’7” tall
- 110 lbs
- Brown hair (may have been dyed purple recently)
- Brown eyes
- Caucasian
If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200, or Crime Stoppers.