Bonnyville mounties are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old. The RCMP says Emma Fox was reported missing from the Bonnyville area on June 13th, at around 1 p.m., by concerned family.

Mounties say they have been unable to locate Emma; however, efforts continue.

Emma Fox (15) is described as:

  • 5’7” tall
  • 110 lbs
  • Brown hair (may have been dyed purple recently)
  • Brown eyes
  • Caucasian

If you have seen her or know her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200, or Crime Stoppers.