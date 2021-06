*Language warning for the graffiti*

Mounties in Lac La Biche are looking for help IDing the people responsible for some crude messages being put on Ecole Plamondon School.

The RCMP says the spray painting took place somewhere between May 28th and the 31st.

Mounties say they’re asking for help after their investigation didn’t turn up any suspects.

Anyone who has tips on the crime can call the Lac La Biche RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.