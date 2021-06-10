The body of a missing 17-year-old who was swept into the Beaver River has been recovered, according to an online group dedicated to finding him.

On Wednesday evening a post on the Facebook group “Finding Aaron” from Chris Kent-Rodgman said that the body of Aaron Thir had been recovered.

The post says Thir’s body was found with the help of RCMP and Search and Rescue members.

“It is not the conclusion we had all hoped for, but he is home again, and the processing of this profound grief can begin,” said Kent-Rodgman.

Thir was said to have been swept into the river near Highway 897 on Saturday afternoon.