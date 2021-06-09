Lac La Biche County says a new program in partnership with Portage College will train people to eventually become Peace Officers.

The County says they have been given the green light to deliver a Community Peace Officer Induction Program. The program will be taught at the Portage campus starting in August.

“This unique course teaches the required physical skills and knowledge to allow candidates to obtain their Level 1 Community Peace Officer appointment. New officers will be trained in control tactics, traffic stop safety, arrest procedures, community-based problem solving, ethics, communication, speed measurement training, emergency vehicle operations, and much more,” says the County in a press release.

The County says due to current COVID restrictions they’ll only be accepting 12 students and they will have to already be employed by a municipality and waiting for Peace Officer training. However, next January the classes will open a limited number of seats to people looking to enter the career path.

“We would like to thank our partners at Portage College and Alberta Justice and Solicitor General for helping us move this program forward. This is a crucial step to help protect our communities and keep Albertans safe.” says the County.

More information is found on the program’s official webpage.