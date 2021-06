The Cold Lake RCMP are looking for help locating 35-year-old Lindsay John Lee Moocheweinies.

Moocheweinies goes by the name of John. John was reported missing on June 8th, say the mounties, and was seen on the morning of June 6th leaving his home on Cold Lake First Nations on foot.

David is described as:

– Indigenous

– Medium build

– 5’11” tall

– Short black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information as to John’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP or your local police.