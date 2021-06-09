NORAD says an arctic air defense exercise starting tomorrow will feature aircraft and crews from 4 Wing Cold Lake.

Exercise AMALGAM DART will run until June 18th and see Royal Canadian Air Force planes team with members of the U.S. Air Force in Alaska.

The exercises will run in arctic areas but the defense group says people in Cold Lake may notice more aircraft traffic near 4 Wing along with more military vehicles on the streets.

NORAD says the purpose of the exercise is to support NOBLE EAGLE, the mission related to the air security of North America after the September 11th attacks.