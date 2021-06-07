Mounties in Vermilion say they were called to the scene after a small plane crashed on Sunday.

The RCMP says just before 8 PM they were told the aircraft had crash-landed into a slough near Highway 640 between Range Road 45 and Range Road 50. Emergency services arrived at the scene and say they found a damaged single-engine Cessna aircraft and its 65-year-old pilot hurt and trapped in the plane.

Crews extracted the Clandonald man from the aircraft where he was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Edmonton. The RCMP says he sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in the accident.

Mounties say early indications show the pilot was attempting to land on a private airstrip when the aircraft wing hit a tree on its way down.

The Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.