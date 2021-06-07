Alberta Health Services say 15 acute patient care beds in both St. Paul and Elk Point will not see patients until late August.

AHS says the reason for the announcement is due to the high number of both Registered and Licensed Practical Nurse vacancies at the St. Therese- St. Paul Healthcare Centre and Elk Point Healthcare Centre.

The news comes in a letter from AHS that the Town of St. Paul posted on their Facebook page Friday. 10 beds in St. Therese- St. Paul Healthcare Centre and 5 beds in the Elk Point Healthcare Centre will not see any use until August 31st, says the letter.

“We understand this decision may create concern in your community, but be assured there are no plans to reduce health care services in St. Paul or Elk Point.” – AHS

St. Therese- St. Paul Healthcare Centre has 30 acute patient care beds in total while Elk Point has 12.