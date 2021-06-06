The RCMP in Cold Lake says the search is continuing for a missing 17-year-old who is believed to have been swept away in the Beaver River over the weekend.

Mounties are saying on Saturday just after Noon they were called to help locate Aaron Thir, who according to a Facebook group dedicated to him, was fishing on the banks of the river near Highway 897 when he was swept into the water.

The RCMP from Cold Lake along with Cold Lake Fire and Rescue have joined with various other Search and Rescue teams including the Canadian Armed Forces Search and Rescue to search the area since then in hopes of finding the young man.

Mounties say “dense brush and lack of trails have made the ground search difficult. Swift currents within the river, logs, and rocks in the water made the water treacherous for the searchers.”