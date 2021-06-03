The Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations says a Protocol Agreement with the provincial government has been dissolved.

The announcement comes as the group says it was “appalled” with statements Premier Jason Kenney made in regards to Canada’s first Prime Minister Sir John A McDonald and Langevin School in Calgary changing its name to Riverside School.

“Focusing in on the Premier’s statements, Grand Chief Okimaw Vernon Watchmaker of Kehewin said that the Premier’s diatribe was particularly insensitive especially on the heels of the mass grave discovery in Kamloops, BC and one day after a vigil was held at the Alberta legislature to show honour, respect and unity to the loss of innocent lives of First Nation children,” said the confederacy in a statement available online.

The agreement was officially dissolved on May 12th after a meeting of the assembly.

“The decision to dissolve the Agreement was made by the member First Nations at their Assembly meeting. When we gave our notice, we left the door open to discussions when the Government was ready to work in a more effective and collaborative manner. Statements such as those grounded in the Doctrine of Discovery bring dishonour to the Crown and reveals an insensitivity that it is difficult to deal with” – Grand Chief Okimaw Vernon Watchmaker

Premier Kenney said on Tuesday he was opposed to what he calls “cancelling every figure in our history who took positions on issues at the time that we now judge harshly”