Local law enforcement will be on the lookout this summer for Cold Lake kids who are observed making good choices and helping to improve their community, says the City.

Cold Lake Municipal Enforcement has once again teamed up with Cold Lake RCMP, Victim Services and 4 Wing Military Police for the Positive Ticketing campaign, which rewards kids with coupons, or “tickets”, for good behaviour and making smart decisions.

“Our enforcement officers see kids doing great things out in public all year long, whether it’s wearing protective gear and a helmet when riding their bike, helping other kids safely cross the street, raising money for charity or just demonstrating a positive attitude,” said Jeff Fallow, Protective Services Manager and Fire Chief with the City of Cold Lake. “This is our chance to reward that positive behaviour and let kids know that we appreciate what they do to make Cold Lake a better place.”

During the months of June and July, Enforcement Officers, Mounties and Military Police will be handing out coupons for ice cream, slushies and fries to kids who are caught in the act doing something positive. Every child who receives a ticket can enter a grand prize draw later in the summer for a PS5, iPad or sports package.

To enter the draw, the child must take a photo of themselves holding their ticket and with their parent or guardian’s permission, post in on Facebook and tag @ColdLakeVictimServices.

The program will also be available to youth from Cold Lake First Nations and Elizabeth Metis Settlement. RCMP and Victim Services are planning safety presentations at schools and will be ticketing students who attend.

“These kids are the next generation of Cold Lake, our future leaders,” said Fallow. “We want to reinforce that their smart decisions and positive, helpful attitudes are not going unnoticed. They are role models for all of us and represent their communities well.”

From a City of Cold Lake Press Release