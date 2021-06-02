Mayor Craig Copeland and other officials give remarks at the Pride Month flag raising - City of Cold Lake/ YouTube

The City of Cold Lake held a flag-raising ceremony as Pride Month begins in the Lakeland and around the globe.

City officials including Mayor Craig Copeland were on hand Tuesday afternoon as the rainbow flag was lifted in front of City Hall.

“Diversity Inclusion is something we strive to achieve in everything we do at the City of Cold Lake. I think we’re really made some big strides in recent years. We’re constantly working to build a community where everyone feels welcome, and they want to feel safe, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or anything else that makes us diverse,” said Copeland during the ceremony.

“We want each and every citizen of Cold Lake to know that they belong here, and that they are important and a respected member of our community. With that said, it’s my honor to read the Pride Month Proclamation.” – Mayor Craig Copeland

June being Pride Month has its roots after the 1969 police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York, a popular gay bar at the time.

The rainbow flag was created later as a symbol of the community’s pride.