It’s time for Albertans to roll up their sleeves for another COVID-19 vaccination.

Premier Jason Kenney says everyone who had their first shot should be able to book an appointment this month for shot number two, meaning most Albertans should be fully vaccinated at some point in the summer.

Albertans will be able to schedule second-dose appointments in the order they received their first doses.

Anyone vaccinated in March or earlier can book their second dose starting June 1

Anyone vaccinated in April can book their second dose starting June 14

Anyone vaccinated in May can book their second dose starting June 28

Kenney says these second doses will provide Albertans with even more protection as the province gets ready to be open for summer.” Please do your part by booking your second doses so we can beat COVID-19, once and for all.”

These second dose appointments are coming a lot sooner than the government even expected, thanks to a very steady supply of COVID-19 vaccines coming into Alberta.

Appointments for second doses can be made online through the AHS website, by calling 811 or through participating pharmacies and physicians’ offices. Second doses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’ve had your first dose, officials are encouraging you to make sure you get the next shot as second doses are needed to get the best and most long-lasting protection against the virus.

AstraZeneca

Albertans who received an AstraZeneca dose in March or earlier can now book second-dose appointments. Anyone who received it in April or May should wait until eight weeks have passed since their first dose before booking.

The government says Albertans who received a first dose of AstraZeneca will have a choice of booking a second appointment for AstraZeneca or book a second appointment for an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) through participating pharmacies or AHS.