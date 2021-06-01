Mounties in St. Paul say charges have been laid against a Saddle Lake Cree Nation man in relation to finding drugs and weapons after a traffic stop.

The RCMP says on May 25th they were on patrol in the Nation when they recognized the man as being on a Canada-wide ban from driving. When officers pulled the man over, they claim they found a semi-automatic pistol, a shotgun long with various amounts of meth, cocaine, and magic mushrooms.

32-year-old Sean Wilfred Moosewah was charged with a plethora of offences including multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“This is another example of the crime reduction unit targeting repeat offenders,” says Sgt. David Graham, the Unit Commander for EAD CRU. “It is a small percent of the population committing more serious crimes and that is who we are focused on.”

Moosewah is scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on June 10th.