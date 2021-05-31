Portage College says they are excited to launch the first Barber Certificate program in the province.

The 16-week program, which includes lectures and salon time, was approved by Apprenticeship and Industry Training (AIT) last week. The program will begin offering classes this fall in Lac La Biche. Applications are now being accepted.

“We’re proud to be the first institution to offer this program in Alberta,” said Nadia Houle, Hairstyling Program Coordinator. “Students who apply will receive expert instruction on becoming a licensed barber. They’ll learn a wide range of hands-on skills and gain a lot of technical knowledge that will help them succeed in their future careers. These include basic to advance cuts, such as fades, shaves, styling, beard design, and learning skills for salon operations.”

After completing their training, the school says Barber Certificate students will also have the option to continue for another semester in the College’s Hairstyling program where they will learn about hair colour, chemical texturizing, hairstyling, and specialty services.

Students will also have to complete 1,450 hours of on-the-job training under a licensed Journeyperson and pass AIT exams to become a fully-certified barber. Hairstyling students must complete 2,800 hours of apprentice training.

Houle is hoping that this new strand in hairstyling programming will pique the interest of students across the region.

“Our program is competitively priced and offers small class sizes, a fully-operating salon, a comfortable learning environment and excellent instructors,” she said. “So come transform your creative passion and ability into a fantastic career as a barber!”

To apply, emails can be sent to info@portagecollege.ca or by calling call 1-866-623-5551.

From a Portage College press release