UPDATE May 31st, 2021 –

The RCMP in Cold Lake is saying a person has been arrested after a weekend incident where a police vehicle was rammed and a shot was fired.

On Monday officers say the truck that was wanted in connection to the incident was found north of La Corey. The driver and lone occupant in the truck was arrested and taken into custody.

34-year-old Cody Raymond White of Marie Lake now faces charges including multiple counts of assault of a police officer.

Mounties say he has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on June 1st.

======================================================

Mounties in Cold Lake are still investigating after an incident over the weekend saw gunfire ring out and an officer hurt.

The RCMP says on Saturday morning at around 10 AM they were tipped off about a stolen vehicle that was sitting in an alleyway near 47th street in the city. When the responding officers attempted to pull it over, they say the driver began to ram their vehicle in an attempt to getaway.

Mounties say one officer did fire a shot at the truck before it fled. Officers say it looked to be a man driving with a female passenger.

The truck is described as:

White Ford F350

Four door with black fender flares

Beige tailgate

Dark coloured slip tank in the back

An officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released. The RCMP says they are not sure if anyone in the truck was hurt.

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the truck or suspects to call the Cold Lake detachment or Crime Stoppers.