Only days after announcing its Open for Summer Plan, the province says we’ve already triggered Stage 2.

As of Thursday 60.3 percent of eligible Albertans had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

That means as long as hospitalizations are under 500 and trending down, more restrictions could be eased on June 10.

As of Thursday there were 517 people in hospital with COVID.

Stage 2 means outdoor social gatherings and indoor weddings can increase to 20 people and restaurants can seat tables with up to six people – inside and out.

The two-week waiting period after hitting the 60 percent vaccination milestone is meant to provide time for those vaccines to take effect.

Restrictions eased in Stage 2 of the Open for Summer Plan: