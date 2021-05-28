Things have taken a great turn for the better with Canada’s fight against COVID-19.

That’s according to the Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.

“We’ve doubled the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered from 10 million doses given as of late April to now over 22 million doses given across the country, to date,” she said.

Tam says average case counts are now less than half what they were during the peak of the third wave in mid-April. New federal modelling shows the country could see a little under 30,000 new cases by June 11th.

The good news, Tam said, is that nationally, the feds expect the third wave to continue to decline, reaching 1,800 daily cases by mid-June.

Variants however are proving to be more concerning, with the four VOCs detected to date in Canada now accounting for about 70 percent of reported cases.

While the forecast is very encouraging, Tam says now is not the time to relax because if we do she says a resurgence is likely.