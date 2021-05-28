Northern Lights Public Schools says they are pleased to announce that Tracy Casselman has been appointed Principal of H.E. Bourgoin Middle School for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Tracy is deeply committed to engaging students and staff in learning, and to building strong relationships with everyone in the school community to create a positive school culture,” said Superintendent Rick Cusson.

For the past year, Casselman has served as Assistant Principal at HEB. Prior to that she was one of the division’s Learning Consultants, and had the opportunity to mentor, coach and collaborate with teachers across the division in areas such as positive relationship building, numeracy, literacy, classroom management, differentiation, and formative assessment.

During her 25-year career with Northern Lights, she also taught at Nelson Heights School in Cold Lake and Duclos School in Bonnyville.

“I am honored to accept the position of Principal at H.E.Bourgoin Middle School and to continue to serve the students, staff and families in our Bonnyville community,” said Casselman. “My past experience as a teacher, Learning Consultant, and Assistant Principal with Northern Lights has helped me to grow as a leader and learner. I look forward to continuing to build relationships with all stakeholders as we move into the coming year. This has been a year like no other and I am truly grateful for the kindness, empathy and hope within our H.E. Bourgoin School family.”

From an NLPS press release