Friday marks the end of a week the RCMP used to celebrate Métis, Inuit and First Nations culture.

Indigenous Awareness Week is a time the mounties say they can celebrate the contribution of indigenous peoples and acknowledge a commitment to reconciliation efforts with the communities and cultural leaders in the province.

To commemorate, the RCMP say all detachments across the province are displaying Treaty Land Acknowledgement plaques, acknowledging Treaty 6, 7 and 8 territories as the ancestral and traditional territories of many First Nations and Métis peoples.

On June 21st Canada will celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day. The RCMP says listening to communities, increasing awareness, and celebrating diversity is part of their path forward in the important relationship with the Indigenous people in Alberta.