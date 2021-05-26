The Acute Care crew at the Bonnyville Health Centre has been given a special award by Covenant Health.

The organization has awarded the first-floor nursing team the 2021 Mission Award for Compassion. The award recognizes both individuals and teams that Covenant Health says “are outstanding examples of people who live our Mission and values in all they do.”

The group handed out six awards for Compassion, Respect, Collaboration, Social Justice, Integrity and Stewardship, what it says is “one for each of our values.”

“The Acute Care nursing team on the first floor at the Bonnyville Health Centre have come together as an incredibly supportive and compassionate team. They show unwavering support for each other and for the patients and families in their care.”

47 nominees were in the running this year, with 31 individuals and 16 teams getting a nod.

The awards were handed out online on May 17th.