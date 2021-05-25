The Government of Alberta says it’s looking for opinions on the naturalization of the Moose Lake Weir at Mooselake River.

The province says it is working on a plan for site naturalization of the weir, which is an ecologically-based approach to manage and transform non-native conditions of the land back to the previous natural condition or better.

A pair of online information sessions have been planned for May 27th and June 2nd. The Province says it will be taking feedback on the site until June 9th.

More information on the project is available at its official website