The Alberta Government says money will be coming to a Lakeland-based counselling and support centre dealing with sexual violence.

On Tuesday the province announced that the Dragonfly Centre in Bonnyville will receive $180,000 in funding so that they can begin offering services to the communities of Wabasca/Desmarais, Slave Lake and Smoky Lake.

“Living a life free from violence is every person’s human right, and the Dragonfly Centre’s goal is to stop sexual violence from happening in the first place. Funding from the Alberta government is essential in supporting the work we do to increase awareness and respond to those who have been harmed and support them through their healing journey,” said Cheryl Bujold, executive director of Dragonfly Counselling and Support Centre in a provincial release.

The money is part of a total of $1.2 million the province says is earmarked for support for rural sexual violence survivors. Other communities like Hinton are set to receive similar funding to help expand their services as well.

“Survivors of sexual violence deserve dignified and compassionate front-line service regardless of where they live in the province. This funding will not only help ensure people in rural Alberta have access to these critical supports, but it will also offer hope of recovery for victims of abuse.”: Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Community and Social Services

The Alberta Government says anyone who is experiencing sexual violence should call Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence at 1-866-403-8000 to be connected to available supports.