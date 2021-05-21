Mounties in St. Paul are looking for help in their investigation of a drive-by shooting in St. Paul.

Officers say at around 8:30 Friday morning they were called to a home in the area of 47 Avenue and 49 Street that had been shot at earlier that morning. Mounties say a vehicle at the residence had multiple bullet holes and the home had one bullet hole as a result of the incident. Nobody was hurt.

The RCMP says they have been unable to locate any video evidence of the shooting. They’re now asking anyone who was in that area between 5:15 AM and 5:45 AM and may have dashcam or surveillance footage to come forward.

Tips can be submitted to the St. Paul RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.