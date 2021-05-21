Constable Mattie of the Cold Lake detachment is said to have responded to the call and quickly made the delivery - RCMP/ Facebook

A Cold Lake RCMP officer is being credited with playing a crucial part in a life-saving blood plasma delivery.

Officials say a Bonnyville-based doctor contacted mounties looking for help with getting the blood plasma from the Cold Lake hospital. Constable Mattie of the Cold Lake detachment is said to have responded to the call and quickly made the delivery.

In a post on Facebook, the doctor involved is quoted as saying that the “quick delivery of the blood/plasma most certainly saved the patient’s life—who is now recovering in Edmonton.”