The RCMP will be out this weekend working on shutting down impaired driving.

Story was written by Dan Soul, MyLloydminsterNow.com

The May long weekend is approaching, but more officers will be on the job fighting impaired driving, says the RCMP.

This week is Canada Road Safety Week. The week focuses on making sure roads and highways across the country are safe and drivers are avoiding impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and more, while also following good practices such as wearing their seatbelts.

More officers will be out on Alberta highways, to make sure this is the case. Inspector Chris Romanchych, of the Alberta RCMP Traffic Services, says in their province alone, 20% of all fatal collisions involved impaired driving last year.

Last year, they also charged 40 motorists with impairment over the Victoria Day Long weekend alone.

Detachments across Canada will also be posting traffic tips and safety advice to their social media throughout the week.