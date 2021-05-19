Bonnyville mounties say a man has been arrested after they claim they found stolen items on his property.

The RCMP says on May 12th they executed a search warrant in the area. While conducting the search, officers say they found a Bomag packer that had been reported stolen. The packer is valued at over $100,000.

Mounties say they also found other stolen vehicles and vehicle parts.

42-year-old Alfred Douglas Tizzard of La Corey now faces charges that include multiple counts of possession of stolen property over $5000.

“Excellent collaboration between specialized units and members on duty brought this investigation to a successful conclusion,” says Sgt. Kimberly Hillier, Bonnyville RCMP acting detachment Commander. “Combatting property theft and rural crime remains a top priority for our members.”