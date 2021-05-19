A new online map from the Provincial government says that around 31.9% of residents in the Bonnyville and Cold Lake area have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The data comes from the province’s new interactive online map that shows vaccination rates in various subsections across the province. Bonnyville and cold Lake are listed as having had around 5310 and 6667 people respectively getting the first doses as of Wednesday morning.

The highest age group vaccinated for both areas is said to be people 75 years and older.

Meanwhile, the map says around 5.7 percent of people are fully vaccinated with two doses in the two areas. The majority are said to be seniors aged 75+.

On Tuesday afternoon Premier Jason Kenney announced that over half of Alberta’s population aged 12 years or older had received a COVID vaccine shot. Over 2.2 million doses have been given out so far, says the province.