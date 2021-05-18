It looks like kids will be heading back to school next week, at least that’s still the province’s plan.

Students across Alberta transitioned back to at-home learning earlier this month to try and get a leg up on COVID-19 transmission.

Nicole Sparrow, the Press Secretary for Education Minister, Adriana LaGrange, sent a statement our radio station and says they’re committed to a safe return to in-person learning as of next Tuesday, May 25th.

That has been the target date the province has been aiming for, however Sparrow notes the ministry continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and will make any adjustments as needed.

“We recognize the importance of resuming in-person learning as soon as it is possible. We are confident students will return back to their classrooms to finish the school year,” says Sparrow.