Mounties in Bonnyville say they’re on the lookout for someone trying to pass off a phony 100 dollar bill in town.

The RCMP says on May 11th an employee of a local 7-11 convenience store came across a man with a counterfeit bill. When the employee confronted the person about the money, he took off.

Mounties say they had a look at video surveillance but the man was wearing a hat, mask and sunglasses and couldn’t be identified.

Officers are continuing to investigate. They say tips on this and other crimes can be submitted to the Bonnyville RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.