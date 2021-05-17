Mounties in Saddle Lake say their investigation has begun after a weekend crash took the lives of two people.

The RCMP is saying early Sunday morning they were called out with emergency services to Northwest 4 Road on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation after a single vehicle was involved in a roll-over.

The 42-year-old male driver from Whitefish Lake First Nations and a 29-year-old woman from Saddle Lake were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Saddle Lake RCMP and an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist are investigating the cause of the accident. Police are not releasing the names of the victims.

Mounties say they do not expect to give further details.